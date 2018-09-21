Clues sought in car linked to Sharon’s abduction

George Odiwuor @PeopleDaily

Detectives yesterday dusted for fingerprints and other evidence the vehicle believed to have been used in the abduction of murdered Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

The procedure took place at Oyugis Police Station in Homa Bay county. Detectives are out to establish the occupants of the car during the September 3 incident.

The exercise is also expected to help in finding samples of DNA in the car seats and body, according to detectives. The samples include the passengers’ hair. After the procedure, the vehicle was driven to an unknown location.

Two suspects who were being detained at the station in connection with the abduction of both Sharon and Nation journalist Barrack Oduor, were also moved from the station.

One of the suspects, Jackson Otieno is believed to have been the driver of the car, a Toyota Fielder. He was arrested last Sunday in Migori county and appeared in court on Monday.

The car was detained this week after investigations showed that it could have been used in the abduction and eventual murder of the 26-year-old student.

Other suspects who are under police custody in connection with the murder include Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s personal assistant Michael Oyamo, the governor’s bodyguard Elvis Omondi, a clerical officer at the governor’s office Caspal Ajwang’ and former Kanyadoto MCA Lawrence Mula. Governor Obado, his wife Hellen and the Nation journalist have also been questioned by detectives from the DCI.