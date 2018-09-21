Egerton VC wants court to overturn suspension

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Egerton University vice chancellor Rose Mwonya has challenged her suspenion in court. In the petition filed at the Nakuru Employment and Labour Relations Court, Mwonya (pictured) is seeking to overturn the university council’s decision to send her on compulsory leave because of alleged abuse of office.

On September 10, Mwonya was suspended for 90 days following allegations of misappropriation of funds and corruption. The council appointed Prof Alexander Kahi as acting vice chancellor.

Mwonya is accused of biased allocation of scholarships, spending Sh44 million to erect an electric fence that failed to work and investing Sh180 million in a farm which has not been profitable. She is also accused of authorising the construction of a gate worth Sh70 million. She has denied the allegations.