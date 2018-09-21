Kisumu water firm faces losses from metre theft

Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (KIWASCO) has raised alarm over rampant meter thefts which is causing the company huge losses.

KIWASCO managing director Thomas Odongo said the company has spent more than Sh500,000 to replace stolen water meters in Kisumu town this year alone.

Odongo revealed that an estimated 163 meters have been reported stolen in the last year and the number could be higher as some cases go unreported.

He said most of the water mete theft cases have been reported in estates such as Lolwe, Nyalenda, Manyatta, Obunga and Robert Ouko.

“The spate of water thefts is costing the company huge losses both in terms of capital investment and recurrent expenditure,” he said.

He said the company has reported increased cases of water meters thefts in the last three months, with more than 70 households in the city targeted during that period. Brass meters that have cast-iron boxes, are the thieves’ target, as these have a high resale value.