Innovation award to spur Big Four agenda, says CS Mucheru

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Cabinet secretary Joe Mucheru yesterday officially launched the 2018 Connected ICT Innovation Awards which will see young Kenyan innovators feted during the Connected Kenya Summit that will be held at the Bomas of Kenya next month.

The awards celebrate Kenyan entrepreneurs that have created new ICT solutions.

“Our focus for Connected 2018 is the Big Four agenda. Technology has a significant role to play in the Big Four and I look forward to seeing how we can innovate across manufacturing, healthcare, housing and food security” said Mucheru during the launch event in Nairobi.

“We are delighted to be part of this initiative which aligns with our vision to connect the people that make Kenya move by providing our customers with the best value for a simpler life, efficient business and stronger communities,” said Kris Senanu, managing director, Enterprise Business at Telkom Kenya.