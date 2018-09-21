KP set to start direct sourcing

Kenya Power has moved from procuring transformers from vendors and will now deal with manufacturers directly.

This, according to the Energy Cabinet secretary Charles Keter, is one step towards eradicating the menace of substandard transformers which has hit the company in the recent past.

“We need to improve safety and integrity of the transformer purchase programme and this can only be achieved by dealing with manufacturers as opposed to vendors whom we cannot track in case of a problem,” Keter told the Senate Energy Committee.

Keter said transformers acquired through the vendors did not meet KP’s quality tests leading to huge financial losses. The faulty transformers often explode, the fuses fail or the company loses huge sums through electricity loss.

The CS, who appeared before the Ephraim Maina-led committee to explain the status of the primary schools electrification programme, said most of the schools in the country had been covered. There have been concerns that the transformers had failed the company’s own quality tests, that they are of poor build. Materials used to manufacture them were of poor quality, their oil was leaking, and they were losing too much power through “load losses”.

The senators had demanded that Keter disclose the companies contracted to supply transformers to KP.Narok senator Ledama ole Kina led the onslaught claiming that more than 10 per cent of the transformers procured in the last one year were faulty.

Ole Kina further alleged that in the last five years 50 per cent of the transformers had not passed the test.This year alone 438 transformers, the committee heard, have exploded in various parts of the country.

Ole Kina asked the ministry to provide the committee with details of all transformers for each constituency and the cost incurred on maintenance.