Are universities experiencing PhD glut?

A year ago, I was astounded to hear that among those who responded to an advertisement seeking applications to fill two positions — head of communication and programme officer at the National Aids Control Council were PhD holders.

What caught my attention was that they had applied for the positions which required a minimum qualification of diploma!

This week, a colleague we had applied for a PhD admission at the University of Nairobi with penned an opinion on doctorate holders now scrambling for what could be considered lackluster positions, despite their academic achievements.

The highlight of his argument was the case of a PhD holder from a reputable university who could not be hired by his alma mater, which could only offer him a job as a part-time lecturer despite shortage of qualified faculty staff. And he declined the offer.

Although the two incidents seem different, they have one common thread— both refer to PhD holders, who ordinarily should be the most sought after individuals in modern society to tap into their skills in knowledge-driven development.

This is critical because research and knowledge drive innovation and indeed in developed countries such as United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Australia, they are considered priceless assets. This is why the two incidents raise fundamental questions and should prompt robust discussions on the place — or even fate— of doctorate holders. One such question could be: Is education quality in Kenyan universities falling?

Let’s be clear here. Earning PhD degree is not a walk in the park— it is rigorous undertaking requiring hard work, patience, vigour, foresight and engagement; it is not just academic certificate by another name.

Although most PhD holders get employed in universities as lecturers, their main calling should be research.

Statistics from the Commission of University Education show that Kenya has more than 70 universities— and all require doctorate degree holders not just to teach but also manage them in various capacities.

And out of that 8,912 lecturers in the higher institutions of learning, a paltry 1,362 professors are teaching with 1,202 of them in public universities. There are 2,196 assistant lecturers out of which 1,690 teach in private universities.

This then means the bulk of those who teach as assistant lecturers have not attained their doctorate degrees, an indication of the acute shortage of doctorate holders to teach at the universities as per the CUE regulations.

And back to the PhD holder who declined part-time lecturer slot at his alma mater; why was he not absorbed if he had the requisite qualification?

It is paradoxical, that universities should be churning out more doctorate degrees and yet are unwilling to hire them to address the staffing shortage. Could the question be quality and relevance of the ‘research scholars’?

Unemployment should not a major problem for doctorate holders because their knowledge and skills transcend physical and political boundaries.

The problem with our universities PhD holders is not unemployability, it is about the weight in knowledge and skills that go with the qualifications the market seeks.

And as my friend Dr Jared Obuya once told me, the journey to PhD is not always smooth. It is not for the faint-hearted. Let everyone who enrols for it understand that to earn a PhD and become an expert in the chosen field, scholarship is a requisite. There is no shortcut to academic pursuit. —The writer is a reporter with People Daily.