Marathon win next on Kipruto’s agenda after second in Berlin

Emmanuel Masinde @PeopleSport11

While Eliud Kipchoge has hogged the limelight since his record-breaking performance in last Sunday’s Berlin Marathon, Amos Kipruto, who finished second behind him, has gone about his business quietly.

Kipruto clocked 2:06:23 to claim second position behind Kipchoge’s record of 2:01:39 with former world record holder Wilson Kipsang completing a Kenyan clean sweep in 2:06:48.

His return to the country was, however, without the usual fanfare with Eldoret International Airport a hive of activity on Wednesday when he touched down after his sojourn in Berlin.

The Nandi-based runner finished third in his first major marathon in Tokyo early this year and after emerging second in the German capital, first place is next on his agenda.

“No one knew I will do that well. It was magical for me and a surprise to everyone. I am capable of anything and the weather in Berlin was good,” said Kipruto at the airport after being received by family and friends led by his wife Janet Samoei.

He added: “After this performance, I am optimistic that I will do better in future so long as I am focused since marathons need discipline.”

Kipruto is also lucky to have a good support system led by his wife and ‘2 Running Club’ management company who keep him grounded hence the optimism for better results in future.

“I am happy that he managed second position since I told him go and try his luck and get a good time,” said Samoei, who was accompanied by the couple’s twin daughters.