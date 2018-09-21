Kenyans set up mouth-watering Britam Open semi-finals

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Kenyans Ismael Changawa and Albert Njogu will meet in the semi-final of the Britam Open Championships while Ibrahim Kibet squares it off with Burundian Abdul Shakur Kabura for a spot in the finals.

Changawa beat Burundian Cuma Issa, who is seeded eighth, 6-2, 6-2 while Njogu saw off fourth seed Boris Aguma of Uganda 6-1 6-1 in a tantalising quarter-final meeting between two tactical players yesterday. Kabura meanwhile, thrashed Kenyan Petty Andanda 6-1, 6-3 in the quarter-finals while Kibet saw off Frank Menard of Tanzania in straight sets of 6-3, 6-3.

The first match saw Andanda put up a strong fight but his Burundian opponent was too good particularly on his range of serves. Kabura, who is one of the upcoming hotshots in the region, was very effective in his deliveries which gave him points especially from the net.

In the first set, he pinned Andanda to his weak spots, forcing the Kenyan player into costly errors. His backhand returns also made life difficult for Andanda who had to reduce the 4-0 gap to earn a rare game over his opponent.

However, in the second set, Andanda came alive briskly with timely shots and breathtaking baseline winners. Kabura felt shaken when his serve was broken twice by Andanda. However, a flurry of costly errors particularly on his returns meant Kabura found his way back and closed shop.

Meanwhile, in the wheel-chair category, Collins Omondi of Kenya beat Mohamed Hamisi of Tanzania 6-4, 6-3 to enter the quarter-finals of the tournament. His movement and play pattern was impressive, giving him an edge over his opponent. In another men’s event, Peter Munuve beat Earnest Ndayishimiye in straight sets of 6-1, 6-1 to also advance to the money bracket.