Kanuli sticks to Shabana veterans despite fan protests

Shabana FC coach Andrew Rix Kanuli has reiterated the importance of experienced players to his side following calls by a section of the club’s fans who want them trimmed from the team.

After watching their team suffer back-to-back losses to FKF Division One leaders Eldoret Youth and Bondo United, some fans called for the club to do away with the veterans and sign fresh blood to steer Shabana back to its lost glory but Kanuli is having none of it.

“Shabana cannot be in position two, if they (veterans) are not good players. I have faith in each of my players and so far, they have done a good job,” said an adamant Kanuli, whose team is hoping to finish in their current position or better to earn a direct promotion to the second tier National Super League next year.

Kanuli has instead appealed to those supporters to rally behind the team, reminding them to look at the achievements the team has made collectively so far.

Some of the veterans in Shabana include defender Andrew Ongwae, who also deputises Kanuli. Ongwae has previously played for 17-time SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia, Nairobi City Stars, Congo United, Muhoroni Youth, Zoo Youth and Zoo Kericho FC.

Others are Congolese-born Kenyan striker Bob Mugalia who joined Tore Bore during the mid-season June transfer window and has scored six goals in nine matches to lead the scorers chart for Shabana.

Evans Obutu, formerly of Posta Rangers, Stephen Ogati, Dennis Ongeri, Oscar Oketch and Francis Oduor who previously played for Tusker FC and Mathare United are the other experienced players at Shabana.