Action moves to Wote for penultimate leg of the local competition

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league heads to Makueni County, Wote Township, for the penultimate leg where 18 men’s matches and three women league matches are scheduled to be played.

Men’s league leaders Kenya Prisons take on Kiambu County in what will be the fifth match of the day, throwing off at 9am.

The Warders headline the 16-team league standings at 28 points from nine wins and two losses. Kiambu will be chasing their first win in nine matches.

“We are going for nothing short of a win and I believe we have had adequate preparations for that. Our target is to play well in the remaining matches, finish in second or third place and qualify for the playoffs,” said Kenya Prisons head coach Paul Muthinja. The side has lost to General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Meanwhile, fireworks are expected when second placed Equity Bank, making their debut in the national league, face Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Equity boast nine wins in 10 matches to place second at 27 points while KDF are fourth at 25 points from eight wins in 11 matches.

Before the Equity match, the soldiers will have played Bungoma County in an earlier fixture, with Kahawa Garrison lying in wait for KDF’s third match of the day. On their part the Bankers will have a much tougher opponent before the soldiers in KPA. The Dockers are fifth at 24 points from eight wins in nine matches played so far.

“We are not underrating any of our opponents but the Equity match will be a make or break for us. We have lost to Kenya Prisons, GSU and Mombasa Prisons so we intend to win our remaining matches, finish in the top four and make it to the playoffs,” said KDF team manager Alfred Ruto.

On paper, GSU and Kenya Prison seem to have made it to the playoffs and with two playoff slots up for grabs the battle between KPA, KDF and Equity will be intense.

“We have prepared well for the Makueni leg bearing in mind the matches will be tough. However, we are taking one match at a time. The league does not end here as we have three more matches, against Kenya Prisons, Kiambu and Bungoma Counties, to be played in the final leg,” said Equity’s TM Nicholas Bitok

Equity will miss the services of right attacker Moses Omondi who is in Japan for a three-month trial with Japanese V League side Lota Miyoshi Weisse Alder. However, Mukopi says that his side has other dependable players who will effectively fill the gap left by Omondi.