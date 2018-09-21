IMC weighs in on Odumbe saga, maintains he is coach

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Government-backed Interim Management Committee (IMC) has weighed in the Maurice Odumbe saga by admitting he is still in charge of the national cricket team.

This coming after Odumbe recently missed out on the Africa T20 Cup tour which raised a big buzz.

The committee which was formed and mandated by Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa five months ago to run the troubled sport has however distanced itself from the mishap.

The Kenyan legend lamented bitterly over his reckless treatment calling for respect on his status as head coach. A well placed source at the IC who did not want to be named told People Sports that there were no changes at the technical bench as yet.

“Much has been said about the issue but technically Maurice is still in charge since he has a running contract until, end of October. We had nothing to do with his problems so seeing as it is a sensitive matter, the right channels are being used to address it,” said an insider who suggested that Odumbe could be offered external technical support.

There is already confirmation by the IMC that Marylebone Cricket Club from London, England will be coming in early next month on a full tour. The source was categorical that top level preparatory matches were being lined up so that the country gets its International Cricket Council (ICC) Division Two qualifiers back on track.

“We are desperate to see our boys play at the top level so whatever it takes within our means, it will be our priority. Maurice and his cast need lots of help because the task ahead is huge.”

Meanwhile the men’s national team jetted into the country quietly late Tuesday after failing to impress at the continental showpiece that is ongoing in South Africa. Kenya was second last in their group after winning one, losing two matches and tying one to finish with only four points thus elimination.