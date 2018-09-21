Actress Joyce Maina’s dad found dead.

Five months after James Maina, father to actress Joyce Maina’s disappeared, he was found dead in Embu. Maina went missing on April 2018 after he was last seen driving his car in Rwika, Embu.

The family made a public appeal on social media groups to help trace him. However, his decomposing body was this week found inside his car in a River in Embu. “Dear friends, family, and fans. My dad’s car and body were found at the bottom of a river in Embu…

It’s heartbreaking, but we’ve been praying for some kind of closure. When I blew out my birthday candle last week, that’s actually what I wished for,” she wrote on her Instagram page. Our condolences to the family.