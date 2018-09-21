Nonini in a major deal with Safaricom.

Self-proclaimed Genge godfather, Nonini, is laughing all the way to the bank, after he penned a lucrative six-month deal with telecommunications company, Safaricom, yesterday.

The deal will see the Manzi wa Nairobi hit maker work with the company to market its data service dubbed ‘Giga Bundle’. Speaking with Spice, Nonini revealed that the deal will also see him partner with the company through his ‘Colour Kwa Face’ campaign.

“I am happy that we have been able to reach an agreement with Safaricom and with my campaign, I hope to reach out to more people living with disabilities and give them a voice. So far, we have been distributing sunscreen lotions for people living with albinism, and I know we are going to do something even bigger,” said Nonini.

At the same time, Safaricom Corporate Affairs director, Steve Chege, intimated that the company was keen to work with artistes to empower them on their Intellectual Property rights.

“We want artistes to know what their rights are and we are, therefore, going to the grassroots to work with them. We are delighted to work with Nonini as he will be helping us market our data services and for the period he will be with us, we hope to also position his brand better in the market,” he said.

The deal comes after the rapper threatened to sue Safaricom for using his lyrics in its commercial adverts without his consent. But it seems that is water under the bridge now.