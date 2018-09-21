Uganda’s Wine returns ‘to fight’

Kampala, Thursday

Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, who has been in the US for treatment, returned in the country today, but his supporters who were not allowed to meet him at the airport.

He was picked from the airport by the police and driven to his home in Magere, where he addressed his supporters. He said he had “come back to fight”.

Security was tight with anti-riot police and soldiers deployed at the airport and in the capital after police outlawed any welcome processions or gatherings.

State officials denied that he was under arrest as police later released a statement on the same.

“Today, Kyagulanyi returned to the country and was peacefully escorted by the police to his residence in Magele, Wakiso District. “We wish to thank him for cooperating with the police at Entebbe International Airport,” read the statement from Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Emilian Kamila.

Wine went to the US at the beginning of the month to seek treatment after he alleged he was tortured after spending several weeks in custody.

The pop star turned opposition firebrand was charged with treason alongside more than 30 others after President Yoweri Museveni’s motorcade was stoned by opposition supporters.

In power since 1986, the 74-year-old Museveni is the only president most Ugandans have known: the country’s median age is less than 16. -BBC