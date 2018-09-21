Colleagues eulogise judge Mukunya as dedicated champion of justice

A Kirinyaga Land and Environment court on Wednesday held a special sitting to pay tribute to Justice Samuel Mukunya, who died in a road accident last week.

Jugdes and lawyers described Mukunya as a diligent man who championed justice and would never be compromised while dispensing his duties.

Kerugoya High Court jugde Lucy Gitari said the Judiciary had suffered a big blow through the loss of the judge, whom she described as a sharp legal mind. “Judge Mukunya was a sharp legal mind. He served as an advocate for over 30 years before he was appointed to the Bench. We shall miss his wise counsel,’’ said Gitari.

Kerugoya resident magistrate Samuel Soita said he was among the team from Kirinyaga county to rush to Nyeri when he was informed of the accident that Mukunya was involved in.