More minors accessing alcohol, decry lobby groups

George Kebaso @Morarak

Some lobby groups have expressed concern over the increasing number of minors accessing alcohol while the National and County governments focuses more on collecting taxes from bars and brewers.

They said it has been eight years since the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act 2010—famously known as the Mututho Law—came into force. But some aspects in that law promote advertising and sponsorship of alcohol.

And reacting to a new study by the Lancet in August, which revealed that no levels of alcohol consumption improves health, the groups want certain aspects of the law expunged.

This, they said yesterday, would help reduce the impact of unregulated promotion of alcohol on children.

The Lancet study shows alcohol is the leading cause of death and disability among young males aged 15 to 24 years and females of the same age in US and other Western countries.

Under the umbrella of Kenya Alcohol Control and Policy Alliance (KAPA), the groups observed the Lancet study results comes at a time the number of Kenyans involved in alcoholism is on the rise.

Scad Kenya programme officer and KAPA member William Ntakuka said this is aided by a lenient tax regime on alcoholic drinks and tobacco.

He said it has facilitated access to the harmful commodities by school going children.

He accused the police of turning a blind eye to the law while collecting illegal “protection fees” from drinking joints.

“The County governments supported by State agencies should prioritise alcohol control and enforcement of laws that restrict alcohol outlets.

They must also move to enforce regulations on the distance between learning institutions to alcohol outlets,” said Ntakuka.