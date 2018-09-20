English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Jubilee, NASA MPs differ on President Kenyatta’s proposal on taxes

K24 Tv September 20, 2018
A section of legislators from Jubilee and NASA have expressed differing opinions on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s memorandum to the finance bill 2018, with a vote expected to be taken in parliament today.

Some of the leaders have vowed to support the slashing of fuel tax from the initial 16 percent to 8 percent proposed by the president.

On the other hand, the opposition divide said they would push for the zero rating of fuel, adding that common mwananchi had suffered long enough and they would not allow the suffering to continue.

