Anguish as form 2 student in Kiambu county goes missing after being sent to the shops

K24 Tv September 20, 2018
A family in Kiambu County is seeking to trace the whereabouts of their 17 year-old son, who went missing on the first of September and has not been found.

Kevin Ngethe Mbote, a form two student at Karuri High School is reported to have gone missing after he was sent to the shop by his mother.

The family claim they have reported the matter to Karuri Police station but no action has been taken since. But on receiving a call from the abductors, the police are said to have asked the family to part with 15,000 shillings to locate him.

They are now urging the relevant authorities to intervene and assist them.

