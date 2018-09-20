Taita Taveta County Govt receives sh.110M to set up banana processing plant

Banana farmers in Taita Taveta county can now breath a sigh of relief after the National government injected 110 million shillings to set up a banana processing plant.

The deal was signed between Taita Taveta Gov. Granton Samboja and Devolution PS Charles Sunkuli.

This is a grand plan to improve economic development, where Taita Taveta county has become one among 15 counties that will benefit from the European Union grant of 110 million shillings per county.

Gov. Samboja promised to put to good use the funds to realize the big 4 agenda of the government by ensuring factories are set up and jobs created.