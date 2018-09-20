Nyeri residents up in arms demanding closure of quarry in Mweiga

Residents of Mweiga in Nyeri county are up in arms after their persistent calls to the County government to close down a stone crushing site landed on deaf ears.

The residents claim the plant located adjacent to their homesteads has been a menace by way of air and noise pollution and even claim they have suffered from various ailments associated with dust pollution emanating from the crushing site.

What is most frustrating according to the disgruntled residents, is that the owner has continued to operate unperturbed. Those leaving around the place say it has also become impossible to harvest water from the roofs of their houses due to excessive dust, yet the area struggles with an acute water shortage.

NEMA Director, Prof. Geofrey Wahungu held a meeting with locals where he promised to address the problem in the near future, adding that the concerns raised were pertinent.

The director however said it will be unfair to close down the plant without first getting to the bottom of the matter and how it can be resolved immediately.