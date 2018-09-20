NPSC: Officers seeking promotion to undergo mandatory training first

Police officers seeking promotions will now be required to undergo mandatory professional development courses tailored for the various ranks and specialized units in the service.

The National Police Service made the announcement in light of the reforms spelt out to improve the working conditions of the service men and women.

NPS Commissioner Murshid Mohamed says in the new career progressive guidelines, a police officer must have served for at least three years before being promoted.

NPS Chairman Johnstone Kavuludi also stressed that no officer will lose their job following the introduction of the new reforms .