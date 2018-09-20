English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

NPSC: Officers seeking promotion to undergo mandatory training first

K24 Tv September 20, 2018
2,498 Less than a minute

Police officers seeking promotions will now be required to undergo mandatory professional development courses tailored for the various ranks and specialized units in the service.

The National Police Service made the announcement in light of the reforms spelt out to improve the working conditions of the service men and women.

NPS Commissioner Murshid Mohamed says in the new career progressive guidelines, a police officer must have served for at least three years before being promoted.

NPS Chairman Johnstone Kavuludi also stressed that no officer will lose their job following the introduction of the new reforms .

Show More

Related Articles

September 20, 2018
2,518

Jubilee, NASA MPs differ on President Kenyatta’s proposal on taxes

September 20, 2018
2,500

Anguish as form 2 student in Kiambu county goes missing after being sent to the shops

September 20, 2018
2,493

Taita Taveta County Govt receives sh.110M to set up banana processing plant

September 20, 2018
2,500

Nyeri residents up in arms demanding closure of quarry in Mweiga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.