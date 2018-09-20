Refurbishing of four key stadia stall completely

People Team @PeopleSports11

Work at the four key stadia earmarked to under-go major facelift to meet international standards, have stalled and the contractors taken off.

Despite the fact that Deputy President William Ruto gave April 1 deadline for the completion of the stadia as he presided over the 14th edition of the Safaricom Sports Personality Of the Year Award (SOYA) in January, it’s now evident that the work will not be completed anytime soon, at least not this year.

Three of the stadia Nyayo, Kinoru and Kipchoge Keino are in pathetic conditions. A spot check by People Sports revealed while despite the fact that Kasarani surface is playable, it’s still far from completion to meet international standards, hence Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) decision last month to pull out from hosting continental and regional competitions initial set for November this year.

Kasarani which recently hosted the Black Stars of Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and Malawi in an international friendly build-up match, is the best facility in the country but still does not meet world football governing body Fifa standards as it has no centralised ticketing system, no CCTV, no centralised public address system to control and direct fans and no numbered seats.

French company Gregori International who was in charge of making the playing surfaces and Spanish company Auditel to put up automated public address system, big screens and automated ticketing, took off in protest, claiming to have not been paid since December 2017.

Nyayo Stadium which has now been closed for one year, as it was shut down for the renovations in September last year, currently does not have any progress on the terraces, the big screens have not been installed, the playing surface has not been laid, changing rooms and parking is also in bad state.

Work at Kinoru also stalled and Kipchoge Keino is in the worst state of the four.

“I have met with the contractors and paid them first quarter of the agreement, so we expect work to resume anytime now as they promised me to go on with the work,” said Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia.

He added: “The contractors and suppliers who were not satisfied with our initial meeting are free to come to my office which is always open, so that we can move forward.”