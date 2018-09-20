Wacu: Second round possible at global event

As Malkia Strikers leave the country tonight for Tokyo, Japan, where they are set for a seven-day training camp ahead of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship, experienced setter Jane Wacu has tipped the side to reach the second round.

Wacu, who is attached to club Anse Royale (ARSU) in Seychelles, is one of the two players in the current squad who participated in the 2010 edition of the World Championship held in Japan, the other player being captain Mercy Moim. The former Prison’s setter feels their preparations have been sufficient and the squad is better tactically compared to the class of 2010.

“We have been training for three months and the team chemistry is at an all-time high. We have had adequate time to work on areas that have for long been our undoing in previous championships and I am confident we will do even better than we did in 2015 during the World Cup where we finished 10th,” said Wacu.

Japheth Munala’s side missed the last showpiece held in Italy in 2014, where Africa was represented by Cameroon and Tunisia. Kenya last featured in the 16th edition in 2010 where they finished last after losing all five pool matches in straight sets to Brazil, Puerto Rico, Netherlands, Italy and Czech Republic.

“In 2010, our reception was bad and that meant setting and attack could not work. The current squad has two experienced Liberos who will help the team achieve the desired results. With perfect reception, we will be safe using back attacks since we have many players who are comfortable in that position,” added Wacu.

The Kenyan girls start their campaign against Kazakhstan on September 29, a match they hope to win and fight for a second victory against either Puerto Rico on October 1 or Dominican Republic on October 4.