Excitement as Impala hosts women’s sevens second round

After the completion of an exciting season of the 2018 National Sevens Circuit last weekend, action returns but in the women’s category this weekend.

Fireworks are expected at the Impala grounds when the second edition of the annual Impala women’s rugby sevens tournament will take place.

Hosts Impala, Homeboyz, Mwamba, Northern Suburbs, Kenyatta University, Nakuru, Comras and Shamas are the senior teams expected to spice up the tournament while there will be Under-17 junior exhibition matches involving Comras, Hidden Talent, Maono and Moonlight.

Tournament organisers are expecting a competitive outing aimed at nurturing the next crop of women’s rugby who will go on to play for the national team Kenya Lionesses in future.

“This tournament has realised immense success in the past owing to its ‘more than rugby’ component. These girls not only compete amongst each other during the tournament, but also have the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals who offer talks inclined to financial literacy, career choices and reproductive health,” said Impala women’s rugby team coach and tournament director Maria Otieno.

She added: “The social impact generated over the years from these interactions has been impressive.”

Otieno says the tournament—which will bring together more than 240 players—has ignited local interest with more than 12 teams expected to take part.

Standard Chartered Bank, Resolution Insurance and Maisha Water are some of the corporate entities supporting the tournament that will see junior category matches kick off at 9am before the senior teams square it out an hour later.