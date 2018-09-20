National government, counties should make sports key agenda

Kenn Okaka

Kenya has few celebrated sports personalities who have given back to society. For a long time, sports in Kenya has just been part time and we have failed to realise that sports has actually grown into a major multi-billion shilling industry globally, employing a large population of the youth.

This is why more people should come on board and support our youth in every sporting events they excel in, giving them more opportunities to showcase their talent. National and county governments should also emulate sports personalities who have given back to society.

Counties like Nairobi have managed to include some known sports personalities in their programmes led by County Executive for Sports Janet Muthoni who has former Harambee Stars captains Musa Otieno and Dennis Oliech, ex-Kenyan international Hashim Kamau, Gor Mahia’s organising secretary Judith Nyangi and former nominated MCA from Jericho Leah Mumo as members of the national county sports board.

Other counties have not been left behind and already, we have sports personality like footballer Allan Wanga, who leads the sports docket in Kakamega County, Taita Taveta has an elected FKF official Bigvae Mwaelemi serving in the same capacity and Meru recently appointed FKF NEC Member Mureithi Nabea, ex-athlete Douglas Wakihuri and veteran sports administrator Joseph Kinyua as members of Meru Sports Council.

Governor Joho of Mombasa has also been working closely with the FKF South Coast leadership led by chairman Gabriel Mghendi and this has seen an improvement in sports facilities and stadiums while Nairobi’s Mike Sonko is the latest to join the bandwagon, having expressed intentions to upgrade Dandora, Kangemi, Dagoretti and Woodley grounds.

We need more since many other counties have appointed people with no knowledge or sports background, making it difficult for them to excel in any sporting discipline. How I wish President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto included sports and talent development as their fifth big agenda! – The writer is the Communications Officer, Football Kenya Federation [email protected]