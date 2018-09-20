Obado aides detained over Sharon’s murder

A Kisii court yesterday allowed police to hold a bodyguard and an aide to Migori Governor Okoth Obado for 10 days as investigations into the kidnap and murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno continues.

Elvis Omondi and a personal assistant to the governor Caspal Obiero appeared before senior principal magistrate Lutta Shiundu.

Omondi, who is a police officer attached to the governor, was arrested after he accompanied Obiero to a police station to record a statement.

Senior principal magistrate Nathan Shiundu ruled that the two be detained after State counsel George Muhindi told the court that detectives needed more time to investigate the matter.

He directed that the case be mentioned on September 28. The prosecutor said the suspects had been adversely mentioned in Sharon’s murder and the matter could not be filed in Migori due to prevailing tension.

He told the court the duo were attached to Obado’s security detail and were, therefore, influential and could interfere with investigations.

Their lawyers had opposed the State counsel’s application to detain them, saying it would infringe on their rights. Okoth’s lawyer Omondi Kisera said the suspects had cooperated with investigators and Obiero had a renal condition.

The magistrate directed that the suspects be allowed to access medical treatment and see their lawyers while in custody.

Sharon’s body was found in a forest in Homa Bay county early this month. She was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. Police are holding four suspects including two aides of the governor in connection with the murder.

Obado, who has denied any link to Sharon’s death, is expected to report to Kisumu police tomorrow. The governor has admitted that he had been in a relationship with the 26-year-old student.