Legislator proposes bill to scrap senator, MCA posts

Soy MP Caleb Kositany plans to introduce a bill in Parliament seeking to scrap the Senate, Nominated MP and MCA posts.

The move, he said, would save the taxpayer Sh3 billion annually. “Currently the positions attract a cost which constitutes a heavy burden on the taxpayer,” he said.

I an a letter to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kositany seeks the help of the legal service directorate to assist him in formulating the bill.

“I wish to state that the objective of the bill is to reduce the overall cost of representation of the public, reduce the public wage bill and to promote the prudent use of public funds,” read parts of the letter which was yet to be received by the Speaker last evening.

Kositany’s proposal comes will spark attract uproar from senators and MCAs. A similar recommendation made by a National Assembly committee last year sparked a supremacy war between the two Houses of Parliament.