Haji wants orders on Mwilu case set aside

People Daily September 20, 2018
Kenya's Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu. Photo/Courtesy

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji now wants the court to set aside orders that stopped the prosecution of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu (pictured) and her lawyer Stanley Kiima.

Haji claims the orders were given without hearing their application opposing the same. The DPP further wants the court to order immediate transfer of Mwilu’s petition and that of her lawyer to the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Divisions of the High Court for hearing and determination.

According to him, the two seek to challenge the proceedings pending before the anti-corruption court in the magistrate’s court and, therefore, their case should be heard by the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court.

“To ensure judicial harmony, it is in the best interest of justice that this matter be heard and determined before the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court,” said Senior Principal and Prosecution Counsel Lilian Ogwora in an affidavit.

Haji claims the court did not give directions on whether the application for conservatory orders was spent and whether the DPP was to respond and argue the application for conservatory orders on merit.

“DPP was denied  the chance to ventilate his response  on the application for conservatory orders and he will suffer substantial  prejudice  should  the petition  be heard  before the issue of conservatory orders  is addressed inter-parties,” added Ogwora in court documents.

Under a certificate of urgency, Haji says Mwilu’s petition is scheduled for mention on October 9 and DPP will be prejudiced if the ex parte orders are extended without being canvassed inter-parties and on merit.

