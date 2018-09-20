Haji wants orders on Mwilu case set aside

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji now wants the court to set aside orders that stopped the prosecution of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu (pictured) and her lawyer Stanley Kiima.

Haji claims the orders were given without hearing their application opposing the same. The DPP further wants the court to order immediate transfer of Mwilu’s petition and that of her lawyer to the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Divisions of the High Court for hearing and determination.

According to him, the two seek to challenge the proceedings pending before the anti-corruption court in the magistrate’s court and, therefore, their case should be heard by the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court.

“To ensure judicial harmony, it is in the best interest of justice that this matter be heard and determined before the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court,” said Senior Principal and Prosecution Counsel Lilian Ogwora in an affidavit.

Haji claims the court did not give directions on whether the application for conservatory orders was spent and whether the DPP was to respond and argue the application for conservatory orders on merit.

“DPP was denied the chance to ventilate his response on the application for conservatory orders and he will suffer substantial prejudice should the petition be heard before the issue of conservatory orders is addressed inter-parties,” added Ogwora in court documents.

Under a certificate of urgency, Haji says Mwilu’s petition is scheduled for mention on October 9 and DPP will be prejudiced if the ex parte orders are extended without being canvassed inter-parties and on merit.