Jirongo spends second day in cells after failing to raise Sh5m bail

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo yesterday spent a second night in police cells after failing to raise Sh5 million cash bail and a surety of a similar amount.

Civil Division Deputy Registrar Elizabeth Tanui had freed him but he failed to meet bail terms by close of business yesterday.

Civil Division Deputy Registrar Elizabeth Tanui ruled that if he fails to do so, he will be remanded pending the application to show cause.

Jirongo, who unsuccessfully vied for the presidency last year, was arrested on Tuesday over an uncleared debt of Sh25 million owed to businessman Bryan Yongo.

The court had issued a warrant of arrest against him on August 6 after he failed to appear in court to show cause why he should not be committed to a civil jail for failing to pay the said amount.

The Registrar noted that Jirongo had refused or failed to attend court when he was ordered to do so and no explanation was given for his action leading to the warrant of arrest.

She said Jirongo never cared to attend court or take any action and warrants had to be effected for him to attend court, noting that the judgment conduct speaks volumes about his attitude towards the court process. She, however, noted that since he had made efforts towards the settlement, he will be released on conditions.

“I have noted that the Judgment Debtor has filed an affidavit in the notice to show cause. It does not escape the courts mind that the JD has had all the time from August 6, 2018 to build up his case. However, his right to respond to the notice to show cause cannot be curtailed by this court. He is hereby given time to do so,” said the Registrar.

His lawyers pleaded with the court for more time for compliance saying Sh5 million is a lot of money and needs to ask his friends to help.