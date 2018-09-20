NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

State bid to end human-wildlife conflict

Bernard Gitau September 20, 2018
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Human-wildlife conflicts remain a big challenge in the Kenya wildlife sector, Tourism Cabinet secretary Najib Balala has said.

Speaking after handing over 26 vehicles to KWS stations across the country to be used for rapid response to human-wildlife conflicts and parks management, the CS  said the government is working with stakeholders in  wildlife conservation through structured engagement in seeking solutions to mitigate the menace.

“KWS should deploy all resources at her disposal to address human-wildlife conflicts as it was giving the organisation a bad name,” he said.

Balala added his ministry is in consultation with the national Treasury to explore ways of enhancing financial allocation to KWS to purchase necessary equipment for conservation activities and to facilitate pending compensation claims.

“My ministry takes a keen interest in wildlife conservation, protection and management because it is an important pillar that supports the Big Four government agenda,” he said.

