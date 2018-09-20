Six MPs named as persons of interest in sugar report probe

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Six members of the National Assembly were yesterday mentioned as persons of interest in the ongoing probe against bribery claims over the sugar report that was rejected by the House in August.

They are Fatuma Gedi (Wajir), Joseph Oyula (Butula) Rahab Mukami (Nyeri Women’s Rep), Richard Tonui (Bomet), James Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) and John Waluke (Sirisia).

The move came on the day that seven of the nine MPs who had been invited to shed light on the matter, recanted their early remarks that they witnessed some of the legislators receiving bribes to shoot down the sugar report.

Legislators claimed on cameras to the Powers and Privileges committee that they have never made any remarks and that what was carried in the media was a misrepresentation of facts.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who chaired the committee that grilled the members, said the mentioned MPs will be invited to appear before the committee next Tuesday to shed light on the matter.

Muturi said the committee will only make a conclusion once members have listened to all the MPs mentioned in the matter.

During the session MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili ) and Godfrey Odanga (Matayos) are the only ones who admitted that money exchanged hands before debate on the report was done.

Barasa explained how Gedi approached her in the presence of Waluke and offered to give him Sh10,000 which was in a blue envelope in order to vote against Homa Bay Women’s Rep Gladys Wanga’s amendments that were proposing that National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich and former Trade Cabinet secretary Adan Mohammed be held personally responsible for the illegal importation of sugar in the country.

Odanga on the other hand said that while having lunch at Parliament restaurant in the presence of his two constituents, Tonui approached him and told him to go and get his share which amounted to Sh20,000.

Onyango K’oyoo (Muhoroni) Simba Arati (Dagoreti North), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated), Waluke, Samwel Atandi (Alego Usonga) and Justus Murunga (Matungu) disowned their statement saying they never saw MPs being bribed.

In particular, K’oyoo and Osotsi apologised to the committee and the Speaker saying they made the remarks out of anger mainly because the sugar issues affect the ordinary Kenyans.