Lake region gets Sh1.4b to start bank

Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) has raised Sh1.35 billion from member counties to finance the proposed regional bank project.

LREB chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said 14 counties forming the bloc have made provisions of various amounts in their budgets for the establishment of regional bank.

“Each of the counties have committed in their current budgets the requisite funds which will be used as investment capital for the bank project,” said Oparanya, who is also the Kakamega governor.

The planned development bank is estimated to cost Sh2.8 billion, which is contribution from various member counties. According to the agreement reached by the member counties, each of the devolved units is expected to contribute Sh200 million to facilitate establishment of the financial institution.

Members of the economic bloc comprise Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Bomet, Kericho, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga and Busia. Governors of the counties plan to acquire an existing bank to prevent delay in kickstarting operations.

The economic bloc has already picked Delloite East Africa as lead advisor in the establishment of the regional bank.Oparanya said the bloc has also entered into partnership with Opec Fund for the International Development to assist as a technical advisor in the establishment of the bank.

“We have finalised and identified a transaction advisor in the bank formation. Moreover, we are in the process of identifying individual experts to join the team that will help the bloc’s summit to settle on the most viable bank to buy,” he said during a press briefing at LREB Secretariat offices in Kisumu yesterday.

At the same time, Oparanya said the bloc is optimistic its respective County Assemblies will timely pass LREB Bill intended to give it proper legal foundation for operation.