Study reveals economy will grow at 5.4 per cent

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya’s economic growth is forecast to rebound to 5.4 per cent by the end of 2018 up from 4.7 per cent registered last year despite increased fuel costs, which pushed up non-food inflation to a six-year high of 8.6 per cent in August, a study has revealed.

This comes against the backdrop of prolonged political electioneering, drought and subdued credit to the private sector – all which contributed to slow growth in 2017.

“Although we see energy prices strengthening, we expect inflation to remain in the single-digits in the short term,” said Renaissance Capital sub-Saharan Africa and Kenya director Yvonne Mhango.

According to the study, Kenya’s growth is expected to be resilient in the coming year due to the steady shilling despite emerging inflationary pressures. The study also revealed that Rwanda will also perform well during the same period.

“Kenya and Rwanda’s growth surprise to the upside, while Nigeria and Zambia’s growth will be weaker than expected,” she said.