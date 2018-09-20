High Court rejects plea to halt Mau evictions

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony yesterday suffered a blow after the Narok High Court dismissed an application seeking to stop evictions in Maasai Mau forest.

Environment court judge Mohammed Kullow said the application had been overtaken by events as the eviction had already taken place, but said he would forward the file to Chief Justice David Maraga because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Chepkwony had in the application claimed private landowners were being evicted despite having lawful title deeds. He will file a new petition for compensation for destroyed property and displacement.