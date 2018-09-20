Likoni residents seek help to end three-year bedbug plague

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Residents of Mwaweche village in Likoni, Mombasa county, are grappling with a bedbug plague, which has caused them sleepless nights for the past three years.

The residents said the bedbugs have not been eliminated despite repeated efforts to fumigate their entire compounds.

“These insects have become a real problem because we don’t sleep in peace. They seem resistant to all the insecticides we have used because when we fumigate, they stay away shortly, only to come back in a few weeks,” said Riziki Ali, a resident.

As a result, all homesteads have resorted to laying their bedding in the sun daily, hoping for decent sleep in the night. Parents said children’s performance in school has gown down.

The residents claimed leaders have ignored their plight. “Both County and National governments have not handled this issue with the seriousness it deserves. We went to the Public Health Department for help but the pesticides the gave us were not really helpful,” said Issah Seif, founder of Mwaweche Youth Focus.