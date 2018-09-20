Africa needs to creatively deploy its youth to grow

Mwangangi Sebastian

It is a monumental challenge to be a youth in Africa, what with the immense uncertainty about the future. The International Labour Organisation (ILO), estimates that global youth unemployment is reaching crisis levels in most African countries. The myth that if one invests in education and passes exams, they would turn the economy around positively is a farce to many youth in the developing world. Schooling is good but not enough.

The youth have to pop up from classrooms with the right mentality, right thinking and attitudes to promote entrepreneurship and job creation. However, governments have failed to develop structures and policies that can effectively nurture youths to actualise their entrepreneurial skills.

Traditional forms of employment are disappearing, especially in the agricultural and mining sectors where government could have activated structures and policies that would accommodate youths.

Activating agricultural, mining and informal sectors would reduce rural-urban migration in search for non-existent opportunities and ease congestion and other related social hazards in urban centres.

Generic education tends to equip youths will zero job-related skills and poor health access, posing great challenges to youth survival. The soaring elderly African workforce levels mean decreased output because of decreased energies and sluggish uptake of new trends by the aged.

The shift of the burden of an aged population being supported by a youthful population spells real doom in growth and prosperity. This will eventually undermine social security in pursuit of their daily bread, a case of warring militias in South Sudan, DR Congo, Burundi, Somalia, Nigeria and Kenya, where various terrorists groups are pitching tent luring youths to join them.

The world is poised to reap demographic dividends that accrue when a population shifts from one with many dependents and comparatively few working age people to one with many working young people with fewer dependents.

However, it’s a challenge because thousands of youths across the developing countries are pursuing elusive dreams and the dividend might remain utopian. East Asian countries such as Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and China harvested their youth’s dividends with humongous success.

It is untenable, even absurd for African countries to think that an aging workforce can support millions of jobless youths.

We must encourage youths to have freedom of thought, critical thinking, innovation, creativity and a desire to create opportunities for themselves. If we let the youth force to sit on the fringes of society there is the probability of remaining in the ranks of the least developed countries to eternity. – The writer is a PhD Candidate at the University of Nairobi’s Department of International Studies. —[email protected]