Showdown looms as Wine returns home

Kampala, Wednesday

Police in Uganda have warned that any welcoming rally for musician-turned-MP Bobi Wine will be unlawful. Police said they expect Bobi Wine—whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi—to abide by traffic laws when he returns on Thursday.

He has been in the US for medical treatment after allegedly being tortured by the military.The government’s media centre has been tweeting details about the police’s press conference.

“Security agencies had received intelligence of countrywide mobilisation to welcome him at the Entebbe International Airport,” police tweeted.

Only his immediate family would be allowed to receive the MP at the airport, and he would be “availed security” to go to his home, police added.

However, Wine hit back in a tweet, saying: “Well, for your information, no single family member will receive me at the airport.”

He added: “I am a free Ugandan with the right to move freely in my country. The police has no business telling me who receives me and who cannot or where I go and where I cannot. This impunity must stop now. Wama see you friends tomorrow.” The MP also gave a glimpse of his itinerary.

“… I will be received by friends, colleague leaders & artistes. I will then go and see my sick grandmother briefly at Najjanankumbi from where I will head to Kamwokya for lunch with my family (brothers & sisters) before I go to my home in Magere….” read his tweet in part. – BBC