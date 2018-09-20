Public interest must prevail in tax debate

The National Assembly sits today to debate and vote on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s memorandum on the Finance Bill. Members have a choice to either support the President’s decision to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products from 16 per cent to eight per cent or reject the same.

Whatever their decision, the legislators must be guided by a genuine desire to protect national interests—not the kind of populist grandstanding and dishonest antics that have been witnessed in recent days. MPs must also rise above personal and sectarian considerations and look at the bigger picture.

If they were to be honest with themselves and Kenyans, the legislators would confess that they are part of the problem. MPs have been known to be extremely irrational when it comes to their personal welfare, particularly concerning their salaries, allowances and other expenditure.

Truth is, their attitude towards public resources is far from exemplary. To set Kenya on a firmer economic footing, legislators must show willingness to sacrifice some of their privileges.

As the people’s representatives, MPs will be expected to reflect their electors’ position in the way they vote on the bill. But that should be balanced with the prevailing economic realities.

One such reality is that the country simply has far too many demands on its meagre resources. It’s for that reason that MPs should begin to seriously think about how the country’s resources can be utilised in a way that fosters sustainable development.

As things stand now, we clearly have not cut our proverbial coat according to our cloth. That is one of the reasons we are in the current financial fix. The 2010 Constitution, which created many layers of representation and leadership, is also partly to blame for the overwhelming demands on the Exchequer.

Besides nearly the doubling the number of MPs, the Constitution gave birth to counties and their own layers of representation and leadership. There are also a host of permanent commissions, an extra rung of the Judiciary, among other positions, to grapple with.

While the drafters of the law were well-meaning, they probably may not have foreseen the whole impact that the new order would have on the economy and the strain on resources.

Nearly a decade after the experiment with the system, it is time to go back to the drawing board and refine what is essentially a good Constitution. If for nothing else to save the country from economic ruin. MPs are best placed to initiate the process.