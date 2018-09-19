Entertainment and Lifestyle

Donnie Yen in Kenya

Manuel Ntoyai September 19, 2018
Popular Chinese actor Donnie Yen has been in the country for the last couple of days and took time to see wild animals at the Maasai Mara game reserve. Yen, popular for his martial arts prowess on the screen, shared a few pictures of himself and his wife Cisy Wang and daughter Jasmine.

My first time here in Africa and to this beautiful safari something me and Mrs Yen been wanting to experience for some time, what do u think of these photos taken by me.” he posted.

Here are some of the pictures the couple shared.

