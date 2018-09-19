Legendary Africa Music to shift Kenya’s art industry

Kenya’s music production, artiste management and concerts, among other aspects of the entertainment industry are headed for a major shift, following the establishment of Legendary Africa Music.

According to Arnold Opae, Legendary’s business development and marketing manager, the production house has strategically positioned itself to provide quality artistic management, nurturing and development advisory services at affordable prices, guaranteeing customer satisfaction while adhering to good corporate practices.

“We are a company and a team that provides state-of-the-art solutions for seasoned and emerging artistes. Growth and success of artistes is our primary concern and of paramount importance. We nurture, manage and develop talent from children and teenagers up to young adults for music, films, television, theatre, radio, print, commercials and special events,” he says.

He adds that the company endeavors to reach out and discover new talents, rather than simply waiting for it to walk through the door.

He says: “We believe in quality rather than quantity and try to ensure that each of our artistes has something unique to offer. We are dedicated to creating opportunities for music artists, event managers, directors, and producers in the music and entertainment industry.”

His administration and finance Markwil Onkundi intimates that Legendary Production will not just take care of artistes and music, but video and film producers, music distributors, models, dancers, graphics designers, actors, acrobats, comedians and deejays, among others will be taken care of at the label.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved so far and indeed hugely excited about the challenges ahead, combined with our desire to be able to work as closely as possible with our artistes and partners on a wonderfully diverse array of projects that provide a truly creative environment, that inspires us to give our best and to have fun doing so at all times,” he says.

Onkundi adds: “Our aim is to assist our clients to get the best for their investment made and make task of presenting a great show as easy as possible. We have been responsible for arranging and specialise in planning and executing of all engagements related to art events.”