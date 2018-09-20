Instant fines for traffic offences way to go

If you are reading this and behind the wheel of a vehicle, you have probably been the victim of extortion by Kenya’s traffic police officers. Well, I have, and had to grease an officer’s hand to get off the hook without much ado!

Do not get me wrong. I do not abet bribery. Unfortunately, the quest for justice in such circumstances can exceed what you bargain for. A small traffic offence can border on crime and cost you times more than paying a couple of thousand shillings bribe to buy freedom.

Anyway, motorists should support enactment of the Traffic (Minor Offences) Rules, 2016. This legislation was published in a special edition on September 23, 2016 by Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet secretary James Macharia.

The notice spells out all minor traffic offences and corresponding instant fines. The beauty is that it will save thousands of drivers on Kenyan roads both time and the psychological torture of dealing with some sadistic traffic police officers.

These fines on the go will give the police a run for their money. The fines are comparable to the bribes that we dole out under duress, which makes economic sense for cash strapped Kenyans. It is also good for the conscience of those who feign righteousness when they fall prey to unscrupulous law enforcers.

***

They say that when you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. There has been growing hue and cry about how we owe China almost a trillion shillings in debt, and counting. That is OK. It’s our loss! Unfortunately, insinuations that China shares blame for our burgeoning public debt is self-defeatist.

The Chinese have seen a gap in our intelligence, and have decided to make hay while the sun shines. In addition, we are suckers for freebies. That is why our mainstay has been dependent on aid and grants.

Kenyans, and Africans as a whole, need to take a look in the mirror and see the face of eternal losers! We need to look back and see how the Arabs, Europeans, and now the Chinese, have exploited our resources as we bicker and fight.

We have been unable to learn— keep South Africa out of this—like those who have developed before us. We have no excuse at all for our underdevelopment. Africans should blame themselves wholly for condoning and abetting poor leadership and corruption.

Our self-inflicted predicament reminds me of some unsavoury remarks about corruption and rape by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, when he was Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

***

My last beef today has to do with suffering children. It’s been three years since 28 children in Busia county were given a malaria jab that turned really ugly. Watching their subsequent traumatic journey since 2015 on TV last Sunday was traumatising as it was galling.

The news feature, “Jab of misery” was an excellent piece of journalism. I suggest that the President asks for the clip, watch it in his private wing at State House, and see whether he will be the same again. I believe he will take the matter personally and ensure those children get the help they deserve. – Writer is executive director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness—[email protected]