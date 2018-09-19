English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Schools in Machakos to get title deeds beginning next month 

K24 Tv September 19, 2018
Over 23,000 public schools in the country are set to acquire title deeds for their property in the ongoing school titling programme, which is in line with the presidential directive on titling of all public schools in the country.

The nationwide rapid audit of public schools titling program has established that out of 31,652 schools which had applied for title deeds by the end of 2017, the government has already issued 10,598 schools with the land documents.

