Raila backs artistes in royalties impasse

Chebet Korir @chebetkorir

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has asked the Attorney General Paul Kihara to intervene in the financial impasse facing local artistes.

In a letter addressed to the AG yesterday, he said he was troubled by the unfortunate lack of goodwill for artistes, given their numerous complaints over collection and disbursement of royalties.

“I am saddened to hear that musicians are not benefiting from their sweat. I am told cartels have infiltrated the industry. Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) is being blamed for failing to manage the industry not only effectively but also professionally,” read the letter in part.

Raila said in 2016, he intervened in a dispute between musicians and Safaricom Limited over the payment of Skiza royalties and, thereafter, the musicians were paid up to Sh24 million.

Recently, performing arts stakeholders fronted Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) as a favourite contender for licensing and as a collective management organisation (CMO).