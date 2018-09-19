NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Kisumu to expand county hospitals to ease pressure on referral facility

People Daily September 19, 2018
A patient lies on the floor at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital in Kisumu on Sunday. Photo/DANIEL OGENDO

Enock Amukhale @PeopleDailyKe

Kisumu County government will expand sub-county hospitals to ease pressure on Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, the biggest health facility in Nyanza region.

Deputy Governor Mathew Owili, while reacting to claims that patients are forced to sleep on the floor or share beds at the facility, admitted the facility is facing beds shortage because of the high number of patients seeking specialised treatment there.

“We admit there is a big problem at the hospital because the facility receives high number of patients across Western and Nyanza regions,” he said.

“A hospital is not like a hotel where customers can be turned a way because it is fully booked. We must receive all the patients to ensure they receive medical attention,” he said.

Owili said they have set aside enough funds in the current financial year to expand the hospitals, adding that surgery and maternity wings in the  hospitals will also be expanded to enable more patients to access services. He dismissed claims that the  hospital is holding patients over medical bills.

