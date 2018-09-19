Joy as Omieri ‘returns’ home after 30 years

KNA and Enock Amukhale @PeopleDailyKe

Kisumu town yesterday came alive after the remains of the legendary python, popularly known as Omieri, landed at Kisumu Sports Ground.

Omieri’s remains landed in Kisumu under the care of National Museums of Kenya officers led by Nairobi Snake Park curator Albert Otieno.

The residents, majority the youth, thronged Jomo Kenyatta Sports ground to have glimpse of Omieri but were restrained by security officers who asked them to wait until the viewing is officially opened to the public.

The famous python which hit the headlines when it died in 30 years ago, will be kept in a traditional grass thatched hat at the sports ground under tight security.

“We are eager to see Omieri because the time it was captured in Nyakach in 1987, we were not born. The story of Omieri is history to us and this is our golden chance to see the legendary python,” said Bosco Owino, a Kisumu resident.

Omieri, will be displayed for exhibition to the public today during the third United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) cultural celebrations.

According to Otieno, who has been handling the Omieri remains at Nairobi Snake Park, members of the public will be allowed to view the legendary python for three days at the sports ground during the cultural day before proceeding to Wasare village in Nyakach where it will stay for two days.

He said Omieri remains will be returned to Kisumu Museum until October before it is taken back to Nairobi’s Snake Park.

“We have brought back Omieri to its ancestral home where members of the public will have chance to view it for free. It will be here for exhibition during the Unesco cultural celebrations for three days before it is taken to Nyakach where it was captured. It will stay in Nyakach for two days then taken back to Kisumu museum where it will stay until October when it will be returned to Nairobi,” said Otieno.

He said the huge python was taken to the museum for treatment in April 1987 by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers before it died in the same year.

Nyakach Council of Elders vice chairman Michael Obolo said Omieri brought good fortune to residents. “Omieri, the giant python was part and parcel of us. The presence of Omieri in the village brought adequate rains hence good harvest,” said Obolo.

Benta Atieno Ochieng’ who used to take care of the second Omieri which resurfaced in the village in 2003 said Omieri was a gift from God, given through their ancestors to bring good fortunes to Nyakach people.