Pumwani problems linked to child theft

Dinah Ondari and Mercy Mwai @PeopleDailyKe

Some senators believe that recent events at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital are linked to activities of an international child-trafficking syndicate.

But the senators told Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, who on Monday stormed the hospital and suspended its directors and management, to stop politicising health issues and instead deal with the problems affecting the facility.

During the unannounced visit, Sonko found 12 infant bodies stuffed in boxes in a store. Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja claimed prominent personalities are involved a syndicate where newborn children are stolen and replaced with dead ones.

“This could be part of a trafficking syndicate involving prominent personalities,” said Sakaja. Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen said keeping bodies of babies in boxes in the hospital instead of a mortuary facilitated traffickers in their illegal trade.

Mutula Kilonzo Jr said the situation at Pumwani reflected the state of other public health facilities across the country. “At what time did it become business as usual to keep dead bodies in cartons and paper bags?” Kilonzo posed.

Senators Abdulahi Ali (Wajir) and Abshiro Halima (Nominated) said Sonko should be held responsible for the hospital’s state. The Senate Health committee has summoned Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki over the situation at the hospital.

Committee chair Michael Mbito (Trans Nzoia) said they will seek to establish from the CS why the institution does not have a facility to preserve bodies.