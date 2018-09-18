Infants death mystery pointer to ailing sector

The tragic drama surrounding Monday’s discovery of 12 infants’ bodies stuffed in boxes at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi, once again shed harsh spotlight on challenges facing the health sector.

Quest for universal healthcare is indeed a noble goal but one fraught with a litany of resource-related shortfalls and infrastructural inadequacies.

While the government continues to increase allocations to the sector by billions of shillings every year, deficits in facilities and policy gaps still present insurmountable hurdles, which surface in incidents like the infants death mystery.

The decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to incorporate universal healthcare in his Big Four agenda will no doubt place added attention on the sector but Kenyans should have no illusions.

The Pumwani incident was heart-wrenching as was the subsequent bodies disposal methods deployed, the facility lacking a morgue, notwithstanding. However, the elephant in the room is population pressure, funding shortfalls and the fact that the facility is increasingly inadequate to cater for must users.

Healthcare can do with compassion as part of healing but this appears to be in short supply at Pumwani due to patient numbers and equipment shortage.

A day before the Monday incident, local media were awash with reports of patients unable to pay bills after being discharged from hospitals, some forced to sleep on the floor at a teaching and referral hospital. This is a common sight across the country.

Public health facilities cater for 70 per cent of the population, the vast majority often unable to make payment for health services offered. Patients find themselves in a fix, because they are unable to buy prescribed drugs, rarely available in public hospital chemists. The situation forces many to resort to self-medication with all the attendant dangers.

But the most heart-rending scenario is when bodies are detained because of pending or unpaid bills. The reality is that the clinical service and the nursing care Kenyans assume they deserve is largely a mirage unless they go to often prohibitively costly private hospitals and the grossly lopsided ratio of medical personnel to patients.

Equity in healthcare services is thus another challenge given the funding mode in the sector hinged on the exchequer, occasional donor funds, user fees and the social health insurance.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund has done well to extend reach and even offer relief in health cases like dialysis and cancer treatment which previously it did not fund has put gear in place for a virtual mandatory enrolment but before that stage, challenges prevail as uncertainty and confusions caused by devolving health services remain.