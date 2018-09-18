English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

President Kenyatta assured of victory in Finance bill vote on Thursday

K24 Tv September 18, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta has  secured the  support of his ruling party Jubilee and NASA affiliate ODM for  his proposal to cut value added  tax on petroleum products among other measures meant  to boost government revenue.
Kenyatta who marshalled 181 MPs at the party’s parliamentary group meeting at State House is now assured of victory on Thursday when the revised finance bill 2018 is expected to be approved and eventually assented  to law this Friday.
Raila Odinga’s party ODM lent its support to the bill on condition the value added tax on fuel is reviewed in a year’s time.

