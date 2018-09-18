President Kenyatta assured of victory in Finance bill vote on Thursday

President Uhuru Kenyatta has secured the support of his ruling party Jubilee and NASA affiliate ODM for his proposal to cut value added tax on petroleum products among other measures meant to boost government revenue.

Kenyatta who marshalled 181 MPs at the party’s parliamentary group meeting at State House is now assured of victory on Thursday when the revised finance bill 2018 is expected to be approved and eventually assented to law this Friday.

Raila Odinga’s party ODM lent its support to the bill on condition the value added tax on fuel is reviewed in a year’s time.