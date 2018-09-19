TVET can bridge labour market skills gap

Joyce Njogu

A World Bank report last year, showed East Africa risks missing its long-term economic growth targets due to a widening disconnect between labour market skills needs and what higher education institutions produce.

This is despite heavy investment in skills development and public expenditure on education. The report paints a grim picture of the availability of employable skills especially for industry such as technical mastery and artisanship.

Businesses in most countries often point to the failure of education and training systems to provide the skills they need. Today, new technologies, higher quality standards in world markets, flexible production processes, the pressure of global competition, the emergence of e-commerce and Industry 4.0 mean the skill level for gaining and maintaining a competitive edge in business and industry is rising continuously.

Investment in skill development played a very important role in the Asian Tiger economies and the earlier miracles in the development of the Japanese and North American economies. Kenya must create an enabling environment that accelerates socio-economic development through productivity enhancement.

The primary strategy towards this end would be the development of human resources to achieve a multiplier effect that will expedite economic reforms.

Globally, major economies have taken steps to strengthen policy guidance and regulatory frameworks for technical and vocational education and training (TVET). This has also enabled them tackle youth unemployment.

The government allocated Sh444.1 billion this year towards education, with a focus on expansion of TVET infrastructure. This illustrates government’s commitment towards the provision of quality and relevant education and training.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has for two years now, partnered with the GIZ in the TVET programme, which seeks to influence the policy direction regarding technical training towards demand-driven technical education.

To realise Vision 2030, Kenya must focus on building the human capital that will drive industries through skills development. We cannot solve the unemployment menace with rudimentary skills; we must secure the future of industry through practical cutting-edge skills for job creation.

According to Unesco, sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rate of education exclusion. A fifth of children aged six to 11 and a third of teenagers (12 to 14) are out of school.

There is need, therefore, for youth in the region to discard the notion, that vocational education is an inferior education option. Vocational training is a sure way for developing nations to industrialise faster. Developing countries could minimise skills mismatch by placing greater emphasis on TVET.

Human capital is one of the biggest investments for any industry. It is important that skills development and other investments comprise a factor necessary for productivity and growth.

Continued improvement of productivity is also a condition for competitiveness and economic growth and, therefore, poverty reduction. Kenya indeed faces the possibility of a ‘skill divide’, which will be even more threatening to development prospects than the ‘digital divide’. – The writer is head of KAM Consulting—[email protected]