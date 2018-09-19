Police arrest Jirongo over Sh20m debt owed to trader

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo was yesterday arrested detained at the Muthangari Police Station for failing to pay a Sh20 million debt owed to a Nairobi businessman.

In August, the High Court in Nairobi issued a warrant of arrest against Jirongo in August over the loan balance owed to Brian Yongo.

The deputy registrar, in a letter addressed to Muthangari OCS on August 7, directed police to arrest the former presidential aspirant for reportedly failing to pay the amount. Yongo has accused Jirongo of failing to pay him the balance of a loan he advanced him.

He allegedly loaned Jirongo Sh25 million between 2014 and 2015 but the former politician has since paid only Sh5 million. “Let him go and tell the court when he will pay back the money,” said Yongo yesterday.